1 dead, 3 others injured in shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fight that resulted in a shooting that killed one person and injured three others on the northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2800 block of Questend Dr. South on reports of a person shot just before 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located three victims who had been shot. The victims were transported to a hospital where one, identified as an adult female, was pronounced dead and the other two, identified as adult males, remain in stable condition.

A short time later, IMPD responded to Eskenazi Hospital on reports of a person shot. It was determined the victim, identified as an adult male, was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition.

IMPD says a suspect is in custody.

Two other people were transported from the scene with minor injuries.