Person shot early Sunday on northeast side of Indianapolis dies days later

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a person died Tuesday from their injuries after they were shot early Sunday on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 8200 block of Center Run Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and homicide detectives responded to begin an initial investigation.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@Indy.Gov.