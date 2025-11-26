Person shot in critical condition on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers are investigating a shooting on the city's east side that left one person in critical condition on Wednesday.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Kildare Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and reported to be in critical condition.

Police have not released information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.