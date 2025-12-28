Person shot in critical condition on southeast side, IMPD Says

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition on the city's southeast side on Sunday.

IMPD officers responded to the 8100 block of Meadow Bend Lane on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim is in critical condition, IMPD reported.

Officers detained an adult male who fled the scene after the shooting. Police say his involvement in the incident, if any, has not yet been confirmed.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).