Person shot, involved in crash on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A person who was shot and involved in a crash this morning in Indianapolis is recovering at a local hospital.

According to IMPD, officers were called to 38th Street and Lafayette Road for a crash investigation around 6:15 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they found the crash and quickly learned one of the involved drivers had at least one gunshot wound.

The person at the scene with gunshot wounds was apparently shot before the crash, according to a preliminary investigating.

The person was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The other involved driver was treated and released at the scene.

IMPD is actively investigating where the shooting took place.

