Person shot, killed in near downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting near downtown Indianapolis on Tuesday night, police say.

According to IMPD, officers responded to 1249 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on the report of a person shot just before 10 p.m.

Officers at the scene found a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim was listed in critical condition, but IMPD has confirmed they have since died.

IMPD is actively investigating.

This is a developing story. WRTV will update as more information becomes available.