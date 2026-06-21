Person shot, killed, in north side neighborhood, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis police say a person died after being shot in a north side neighborhood late Sunday morning.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive, near Grandview Drive and West 71st Street, around 11:12 a.m. to investigate a person shot.

Police arrived to find a victim with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says they have detained a person, but have not indicated what may have led up to the shooting.

A public information officer was expected to release more information later Sunday.