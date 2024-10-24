Watch Now
Person shot, killed in Speedway

Andrew Smith/WRTV
FILE: Speedway Police Department
SPEEDWAY — One person was shot and killed in Speedway early Thursday morning.

According to a police report from Speedway Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of North Norfolk Street just after midnight.

When officers arrived they located a male victim with gunshot injuries.

According to the police report, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Police have not released suspect information but based on the report, a handgun may have been located. There were also several witnesses on scene.

Check back for updates.

