Person shot, killed in Speedway

SPEEDWAY — One person was shot and killed in Speedway early Thursday morning.

According to a police report from Speedway Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of North Norfolk Street just after midnight.

When officers arrived they located a male victim with gunshot injuries.

According to the police report, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Police have not released suspect information but based on the report, a handgun may have been located. There were also several witnesses on scene.

