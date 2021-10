INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's east side late Tuesday night.

IMPD officers responded to E. 13th Street and N. Denny Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.