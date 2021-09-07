Person shot, killed on city's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's northeast side.

The incident occurred late Monday afternoon when officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of E. 52nd Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they located the victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.