Man shot, killed at apartment complex on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after being shot at an apartment complex on the northwest side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4800 block of Pebble Way on reports of shots fired at 9:12 p.m. This is located near 62nd Street and Georgetown Road.

Upon arrival, officers did not find anything suspicious. However, someone at the scene approached them, saying they were "pretty sure" a man in an apartment nearby was shot.

According to IMPD, officers gained permission from a supervisor to kick down the apartment door.

At 9:25 p.m., officers located an adult male inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot injury. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD believes this was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or make an anonymous tip at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).