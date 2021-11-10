Person shot, killed on Indy's near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's near north side Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at 38th and Meridian Street when IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers at the scene said the victim was found dead inside a vehicle on the front passenger side. No driver for the vehicle was found, and police can't determine at this time if the victim is a juvenile or an adult.

They said the vehicle was found in a parking lot near the east side of a building at 38th Street and Meridian.