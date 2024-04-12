Person shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of W. 25th Street, near Dr. MLK Street, on reports of a person shot just before 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD officers also responded to Methodist Hospital on reports of a walk-in person shot at the same time. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

It is currently unknown if these two incidents are related.