Person shot, killed on Indy's south side

UPDATE | IMPD Nightwatch Captain Kerry Buckner said the victim involved was a husband and father who had loved ones inside the town home where the shooting occurred.

Buckner said the man was returning home and parking his car, where he commonly does, in a somewhat darkened place in the lot. Police believe he was the victim of armed robbery before he was shot.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's south side late Thursday night.

The incident happened sometime just after 11 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of Carson Drive. When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

At the time the victim was reported to be awake and breathing. That person is now deceased.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.