Man shot, killed on Indy's near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on the near southwest side of Indianapolis on Thursday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers responded to the 1200 block of Medford Avenue on reports of a person shot at around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot injury.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, IMPD says. Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).