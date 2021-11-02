Person shot, killed on south side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's south side Monday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of S. Keystone Avenue. When they arrived, they located the victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was previously listed in critical condition but has since succumbed to their injuries.



This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.