Person shot near Shortridge High School

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near Shortridge High School on Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 11 a.m. on the 3500 block of North Pennsylvania Street to a report of a person shot.

Officers located one victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between two individuals and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Because the shooting scene is located near Shortridge High School, IMPD is warning parents, students, and staff to expect an increase in police presence in the area for the next several hours as the investigation continues.