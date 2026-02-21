Male shot, killed on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A male is dead after being shot Saturday on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers responded just before 3:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of North Webster Avenue on a report of a person shot. The area is near East 16th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim was initially reported to be in critical condition but was later pronounced deceased. His age is unknown at this time.

No suspects have been located, but police said there is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public.

Some community members have already come forward with information and video footage to assist with the investigation. IMPD continues to ask neighbors in the area to provide any information or footage they may have.

The incident remains under investigation by IMPD detectives.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact police.

This is a developing story.