Person shot on Indy's near west side dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a person who was shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's near west side has died.

Officers with IMPD responded to a home located in the 700 block of N. Goodlet Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, the victim had sustained injuries with that consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition before pronouncing they had died.

Photo provided/Jake Weller WRTV

IMPD at the scene said the incident started as a fight, shots were fired, and at least two individuals ran off down an alley. Police said the person who was killed was shot in the alley.

Police are now questioning some individuals that may have information. It's now being investigated as a homicide.