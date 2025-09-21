Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person shot on near north side, victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the near north side of Indianapolis Saturday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3300 block of N Central Avenue on a report of a person shot around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

A person has been detained at the scene, however police said their involvement, if any, is unclear at this time.

