Person shot to death on Indy's near north side Friday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death on the north side of Indianapolis on Friday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were patrolling near 30th Street and Capitol Avenue around 4 a.m. when they heard shots being fired in the 3000 block of North Capitol Avenue.

Officers began searching the area to check for a victim or suspect when, after several minutes, they located a person who had been shot. The individual was pronounced dead by emergency medical services at the scene.

According to IMPD Public Information Officer William Young, this is being investigated as a homicide.

At the time of this report, the victim's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov.