INDIANAPOLIS — A person was stabbed and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4300 block of Shady View Drive on a report of a person stabbed just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with injuries consistent with trauma.

Medics arrived and the victim was pronounced deceased.

No further information was provided by police at this time.