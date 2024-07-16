Watch Now
Person stabbed on Indy's northeast side in critical condition

Posted at 8:58 PM, Jul 15, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on Indy's northeast side Monday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of Park Forest Ct. on a report of a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with stab wounds.

Police said the victim is currently in critical condition.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

