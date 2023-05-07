Watch Now
Person struck and killed in hit and run on northwest side of Indianapolis

WRTV photo.
Posted at 12:05 AM, May 07, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS —  One person has died after being struck and killed in a hit and run on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4300 block of North High School Road on a report of a person struck.

Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from injuries consistent with trauma.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and the victim, identified as a male, was pronounced deceased.

According to IMPD, this was a fatal hit and run incident.

This is a developing story.

