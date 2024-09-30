Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Fatal Crash investigators are investigating after finding a woman down on Indy's northwest side Monday morning.

Around 6 a.m., IMPD said they responded to a report of a person down in the 4000 block of North High School Road.

Police arrived and found a woman dead. Police believe she was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stay on scene.

This marks the 24th person killed in a hit-and-run accident this year.

"We can not hammer home enough, please, if you're involved in an accident just stay on scene, please," IMPD PIO Tommy Thompson said. "Let's get the medical attention to this person. Imagine that's your loved one, imagine that's your family member."

N. High School Rd. will be shut down from Gateway Dr. to Commons Dr. during the investigation.