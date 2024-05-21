Pike Township teacher charged with neglect after students' fight on playground

INDIANAPOLIS — A Guion Creek Elementary School teacher in Pike Township is charged with two charges of neglect after two students at the school were involved in a fight during recess.

Reshanda Allen is charged in connection to a late February school fight between two students aged 10 years old and younger. One of those students was picked up and slammed on their head during the fight, according to court documents.

The school fight was never reported to school administrators and no discipline from the fight occurred, according to court documents.

The student who was dropped on their head had to make an emergency room visit in connection to the fight.

According to court documents, Allen was present during the fight and told the students to fight. She then "watched the fight and did not once attempt to stop the fight".

Allen then failed to notify administration and parents of the students involved — which is a responsibility of the teacher.

No court date has been set yet for Allen.