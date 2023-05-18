Plainfield man convicted of murdering man after following him home from road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — A Plainfield man has been convicted of murder stemming from a 2019 road rage incident that ended in the shooting death of a Muslim man on this city's west side.

Dustin Passarelli was convicted of murder by a Marion County jury this week for the death of 33-year-old Mustafa Ayoubi.

According to court documents, Passarelli and Ayoubi were involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 465. Passarelli admitted to police that he followed Ayoubi to his apartment complex where they got into a verbal altercation.

A friend of Ayoubi told police that Passarelli shouted religious and ethic insults at Ayoubi. The insults included "go back to your country", according to court documents.

Ayoubi was originally from Afhanistan. He was unarmed at the time of his death.

Passarelli was also convicted of the Felony Firearm Enhancement which can enhance a sentence by five to 20 years.

“We are pleased to finally bring justice to Mustafa Ayoubi, his family, and the Hoosier Muslim community who have been impacted by this tragedy," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "The prosecutor’s office will continue to advocate on behalf of victims and combat hate in our community.”