PLAINFIELD — The Hendricks County Coroner's Office and Plainfield police are investigating the deaths of two people.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, Plainfield officers were called to the 5800 block of Grevillea Lane on a burglary call. Upon arrival, officers located two dead people inside the home.

Police did not provide any details on injuries sustained.

According to Plainfield PD, there is no ongoing threat to the public.