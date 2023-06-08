Plainfield police searching for man who shot juvenile during road rage

PLAINFIELD — The Plainfield Police Department are asking for assistance in locating a person responsible for shooting a juvenile in Plainfield during a road rage incident Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Township Line Road and Bluewood Way around 9 p.m.

There they found a juvenile with at least two gunshot wounds in the backseat of a silver Kia Optima. As of Thursday at 9 a.m., the juvenile was said to be recovering in stable condition following surgery.

Preliminary investigation found the three males in the Optima were involved in a road rage incident with four males in a silver Dodge Charger while driving in the 2700 block of Main Street.

The driver of the Charger shot through the open passenger window of his vehicle, striking the Optima on the rear driver's side of that vehicle, according to police.

Police are now looking for that Charger and it's driver as they drove away from the area after the shooting.

The Charger is believed to have front end damage and a rear spoiler.