Police: Three dead in early morning shootings, one homicide-suicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people died and four people were shot in two separate shootings in Indianapolis early Sunday morning, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said they responded to the first shooting around 2:15 a.m.

According to police, they arrived to 4037 Alsace Place and located what they belived to be a male outside of a residence with gunshot injuries.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking anyone who lives in the area to check the cameras on their homes and to contact detectives if anything on the camera is helpful.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.

At around 3:15 a.m. officers with IMPD responded to reports of shots fired at 6031 Lakeview Dr.

Police said as they were responding they received additional information that two people were shot.

When they arrived, they located an adult male and female with gunshot injuries.

Police said the male was located outside the apartment building and the female was located inside the apartment.

Medics arrived to the scene but both victims were pronounced dead, police said.

A short time later, police said they located another woman with gunshot injuries nearby.

According to police she was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say preliminary investigation leads them to believe the deceased male was responsible for shooting the two women and himself.

Police believe all three people knew each other, but they were not involved intimately.

A fourth person is believed to have intervened after the two women were shot, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

