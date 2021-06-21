Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Police: 1 killed, 4 injured in northern Indiana shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by: WRTV
Crime Scene
Posted at 8:03 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 08:03:34-04

GRANGER (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and four other people were injured in an early morning shooting in northern Indiana.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Victor Anthwan Kyle, Jr. The other four had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at a shopping center in Granger.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says a "very large crowd" had attended a party held in a bar at the shopping center and "multiple weapons were discharged."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!