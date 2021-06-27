Watch
Police: 2 from Indiana charged after dead monkey found in hot parked car

Posted at 1:38 PM, Jun 27, 2021
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say two people face charges after officers found a dead monkey inside a hot car parked outside of a waterpark.

Police in Sevierville say officers on Wednesday were called to Soaky Mountain Waterpark, where they found the dead nine-week old marmoset monkey and a five-week old monkey that was alive in the car parked at the complex.

Police say the surviving monkey was taken to an animal hospital and was very dehydrated but improving.

Authorities said the monkey's owners, who are from Indiana, are facing animal cruelty charges.

