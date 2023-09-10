Police arrest man who stabbed co-worker to death at truckstop in Clayton

CLAYTON — A man was arrested on Saturday after police said he stabbed and killed his co-worker at a TA Truckstop in Clayton.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the truckstop at the 10300 block of South SR 39 around 6 p.m.

An investigation found that two employees at the location were involved in a physical altercation when one of the employees used a knife to stab the other employee.

The victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where died a short time later.

The victim was identified as Darin Lee Simpson, 33, of Martinsville.

The suspect, a 20-year-old from Monrovia, was taken into custody and booked into the Hendricks County Jail for murder.

At this time, these charges are preliminary, therefore the suspect will not be named by WRTV.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Detectives at 317.745.9354.