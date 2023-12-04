Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Police arrest suspect in string of robberies

Armed robbery.jpg
IMPD
Police arrested a man they say is responsible for a string of armed robberies.
Armed robbery.jpg
Posted at 12:04 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 12:04:44-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Metropolitan police arrested a man they say is responsible for a string of armed robberies on the north and east sides.

Detectives in IMPD's Covert Robbery unit got an alert Friday that a robbery had just occurred at the Kroger at 524 E. 16th St.

SWAT officers found the vehicle associated with the robbery and detained a suspect.

Police said they found evidence inside the vehicle linking the man to the robbery.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for eight robberies at the following locations:

  • Family Dollar, 131 W. 38th St., Nov. 21;
  • McDonald’s, 37 W. 38th St., Nov. 22;
  • Family Dollar, 715 E. 38th St., Nov. 22;
  • McDonalds, 2551 N. Emerson Ave. Nov. 23;
  • McDonalds, 1611 N. Meridian St., Nov. 23;
  • Walmart, 5550 E. Fall Creek N Dr., Nov. 24;
  • Walmart, 7325 N. Keystone Ave., Nov. 27.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the robberies. WRTV is not naming him because he has not yet been formally charged with the robberies.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!