Police arrest suspect in string of robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — Metropolitan police arrested a man they say is responsible for a string of armed robberies on the north and east sides.

Detectives in IMPD's Covert Robbery unit got an alert Friday that a robbery had just occurred at the Kroger at 524 E. 16th St.

SWAT officers found the vehicle associated with the robbery and detained a suspect.

Police said they found evidence inside the vehicle linking the man to the robbery.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for eight robberies at the following locations:

Family Dollar, 131 W. 38th St., Nov. 21;

McDonald’s, 37 W. 38th St., Nov. 22;

Family Dollar, 715 E. 38th St., Nov. 22;

McDonalds, 2551 N. Emerson Ave. Nov. 23;

McDonalds, 1611 N. Meridian St., Nov. 23;

Walmart, 5550 E. Fall Creek N Dr., Nov. 24;

Walmart, 7325 N. Keystone Ave., Nov. 27.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the robberies. WRTV is not naming him because he has not yet been formally charged with the robberies.