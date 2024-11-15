Police arrest two teens accused of stealing a car then shooting a woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers are facing several charges after police say they are accused of stealing a woman’s Kia and then shooting her.

“It’s these victims that we are thinking about,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said.

Court documents detail how multiple teens allegedly stole a woman’s Kia from an apartment complex on Indy’s west side Sunday morning.

Those documents detail that the woman was ultimately shot after she and her brother went to find the stolen car.

“Again disappointed. We have members of our communities feel safe walking from their home to their apartments, and getting to their cars. Those are things that everyday citizens should be doing, not having any fear,” Officer Thompson.

Police say the woman who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges including attempted murder. A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges including auto theft.

“The police can’t do that alone. We need the community’s help. We need parents to be parents. We need that community to be there to be that village that upbringing to raise that child. That’s what we need in the long run,” Officer Thompson concluded.

