Police believe remains of missing Noblesville man were found in burned vehicle

NOBLESVILLE — Indiana State Police are investigating after they believe they found the remains of a missing Noblesville man inside a burned vehicle in Indianapolis.

58 year old Patrick Stern was last seen on the southeast side of Indianapolis on March 2, 2023 driving a black 2012 Cadillac Escalade.

When Stern was reported missing, police said that the circumstances of his disappearance were determined to be suspicious.

In an update, police said that the Cadillac Escalade registered to Stern was located in Indianapolis in early September and was severely burnt.

Inside of the vehicle, police said they found the remains of an adult male, believed to be Stern.

Indiana State Police Detectives are still awaiting DNA anaylsis results, however they are confident the remains that were recovered are Stern.

Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information about this case, contact at 317-899-8577. . Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).