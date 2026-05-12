Police crackdown on illegal spinning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police cracked down on illegal spinning over the weekend on the city's west side.

Police say spinning is not only illegal but also dangerous. Police say they towed three vehicles, made three arrests and confiscated an illegal firearm. It happened at a parking lot on West 38th Street near Moller Road.

Officer Drew Brown of IMPD said, "Our roadways are where we get to and from our businesses, and we want to make sure anyone getting on those roadways, whether drivers or pedestrians, is safe doing so."

Chris Gonzales has worked in the Circle Tires shop for years. It's located near the parking lot where the arrest was made. He says he's seen his fair share of illegal driving on West 38th Street.

He says illegal driving happens on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday nights in large parking lots along West 38th Street. "Those who are speeding get scared. They drive into the medians. In this median right here, people always run into it."

Police say doing doughnuts, drifting, burnouts or takeover-style spinning on public roads or parking lots can cause injuries or death. Brown said, "What the big takeaway is this driving behavior is reckless, criminal, and it could affect your neighbors in this community."

IMPD says it is cracking down on illegal spinning and urged anyone who witnesses reckless driving to reach out.