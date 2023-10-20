Police data shows hit-and-run reports are increasing

INDIANAPOLIS — For Indianapolis resident Ryan Shackelford, what happened on Wednesday was over in a few seconds.

“I was out here working on cars, and it sounded like a bomb went off. I looked between the houses and there was smoke everywhere,” Shackelford said.

Police say a driver hit two parked cars and took off near 10th Street and Grant Avenue on the city’s east side. Shackelford says his cars were hit.

“I work on cars. The motor flew from the back and went into the car. We had to push it back out,” he said.

Shackelford was describing the damage to his family's truck.

Provided

“I haven’t slept right. It’s crazy,” Shackelford said.

The act was caught on surveillance video.

The video shows the suspect’s car driving down 10th Street before hitting multiple cars, and eventually flipping.

Provided

“It’s not right. You have taken something from me that I can’t get back. It was my stepfather’s truck and it’s done for, and I’m out the money and everything else,” Shackelford said.

IMPD numbers show hit-and-runs may happen more often than people think.

