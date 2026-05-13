Police dog aids IMPD in capture of suspect shortly after bank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A male was captured following a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery and police chase on the northeast side of Indianapolis, authorities said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a robbery in progress just before 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at a BMO Bank branch at 7652 N. Shadeland Ave. That’s just east of the I-69 and I-465 interchange.

Bank staff told police about the robbery and the male who fled in a vehicle. Officers quickly located the male and began the police chase. The chase ended near the intersection of 96th Street and Hague Road on the Fishers-Indianapolis border, just east of the 96th Street interchange for I-69 and about 3 miles north of the bank.

The male initially refused police commands to exit the vehicle, but was apprehended shortly after with the assistance of an IMPD police dog. The canine bit the male during his apprehension, and he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

IMPD said the FBI has been informed of the bank robbery. The Fishers Police Department also assisted in the apprehension.