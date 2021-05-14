Police find man shot to death inside home on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death inside of an east side residence early on Friday morning, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Genae Cook.

Police were called to the 1700 block of North Layman Avenue around 4 a.m. on a report of a "delayed" person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they identified an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. An EMS crew arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to Cook, this incident is now being investigated as a homicide and is ongoing.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim at a later time.

WRTV will update this article with related new information as it becomes available.

