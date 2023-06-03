Police: Four shot in less than 24 hours in Indianapolis, one critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department four people were shot in separate shootings in Indianapolis in less than 24 hours.

IMPD reported the first shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person was found shot atE. 38th Street and Arlington Avenue. The victim was critically injured. Police later said they have detained a person of interest in regards to the shooting.

Less than 20 minutes later, IMPD responded to another person shot at 1353 Riley Place. Police said the victim is awake and breathing.

Police responded to Eskenazi Hospital for a report of a walk-in person shot just before 2 a.m. According to police, it is believed the person was shot in the 9100 block of E. 38th St. The victim was said to be awake and breathing.

Just before 5 a.m., police responded to a person shot at 34 S. Sheridan Avenue and reported the victim to be awake and breathing.