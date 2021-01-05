Police handgun stolen from Indiana State Police vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person suspected of stealing a police handgun from a marked state police vehicle.

According to a report from Indiana State Police, the theft happened in the overnight hours Jan. 2 into Jan. 3. The marked ISP vehicle was parked in a private driveway in the Pine Springs West neighborhood near 75th Street and Hague Road when the weapon was stolen.

Troopers said a surveillance camera on a neighboring home captured images of a white male carrying a rifle attempting to make entry into a white pickup truck. Investigators said the images were taken prior to the unlawful entry into the police vehicle, however, the close proximity leads investigators to believe the same male suspect is responsible for the handgun theft. The rifle is not the weapon stolen from the ISP vehicle.

According to state police, the stolen police weapons was a Sig Sauer P227 .45 caliber handgun. All state issued Sig Sauer P227 for the Indiana State Police have a serial number that begins with ISP followed by four digits. The handgun also has an Indiana State Police stamp on top of the frame.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.