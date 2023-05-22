Police: Indiana State Trooper involved in a shooting on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indiana State Police, an Indiana State Trooper was involved in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Sgt. John Perrine made a post about the incident on Twitter at 5:12 p.m.

An Indiana State Trooper has been involved in a shooting at 7805 Brookville Road



The Trooper is ok



PIO ETA is 30 minutes



Media Staging is across the street from this location — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 22, 2023

The shooting happened at 7805 Brookville Road.

According to Perrine, "the trooper is ok."

In a presser, police did confirm that the officer was not shot. Police said the suspect was shot after firing at officers. The suspect has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are currently investigating the incident on the scene.

