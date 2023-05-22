Watch Now
Police: Indiana State Trooper involved in a shooting on southeast side

The Indiana State Police says a trooper was involved in a shooting in the 7800 block of Brookville Road.
Posted at 5:29 PM, May 22, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indiana State Police, an Indiana State Trooper was involved in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Sgt. John Perrine made a post about the incident on Twitter at 5:12 p.m.

The shooting happened at 7805 Brookville Road.

According to Perrine, "the trooper is ok."

In a presser, police did confirm that the officer was not shot. Police said the suspect was shot after firing at officers. The suspect has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are currently investigating the incident on the scene.

Check back for updates.

