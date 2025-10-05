Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigate after man found dead on northwest Indy road

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after finding a man dead in a road on the northwest side Saturday night.

IMPD officers responded to Cooper Road and Michigan Road shortly before midnight on a report of a possible pedestrian struck. When they arrived, officers found an adult male lying in the road who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No vehicles involved in a possible crash were found at the scene.

While police say it's possible the death involved a crash between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian, that has not been determined at this time.

Crash investigation detectives are handling the investigation.

The man's identity has not been released.

