Police investigate after man walks into hospital and dies from gunshot injuries

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man who walked into a hospital with gunshot injuries early Saturday morning died.

According to IMPD, officers were called to Community East Hospital around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a walk-in person shot.

Police located an adult male with gunshot injuries who was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives believe the shooting occurred near E. 21st St. and N. Shadeland Ave. Police said they located a crime scene at this location.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Christopher Morgan at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail at Christopher.Morgan@indy.gov