Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Oak Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

IMPD has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

