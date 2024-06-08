Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Indy's west side early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Maple Creek Village Apartments in 3800 block of West Michigan Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police said when they arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

Police believe a disturbance between several individuals occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex before the shooting.

Police have not released any information regarding any arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide office or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH | Latest headlines