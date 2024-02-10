Watch Now
Police investigate fatal near north side shooting

Posted at 9:08 AM, Feb 10, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the near north side of Indianapolis Friday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of E. 38th St, around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, the victim was pronounced deceased.

At this time, police have not released any further information on the incident but said a release will be provided later today.

