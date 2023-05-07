Police investigate fatal shooting on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the southeast side that left a man dead late Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of a person shot just before midnight at Woodlawn Avenue and Virginia Avenue.

Police said they located an adult male inside of a vehicle who was shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police believe the shooting occurred near E. Raymond Street and Shelby Street on the southeast side of Indy.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.

