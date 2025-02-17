Police investigate homicide of woman found with trauma on Indy's near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after police responded to a welfare check on Indy's near north side and found a woman dead on Sunday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the request to check on the welfare of a person in the 1600 block of North Park Avenue, an area near 16th and College.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female with injuries consistent with trauma. Medics arrived, and unfortunately, the woman was pronounced deceased.

At this time, police are investigating the incident as a homicide. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at James.Hurt@indy.gov.